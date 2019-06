MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Two people are dead following a possible murder-suicide Friday morning at the Mount Pleasant Assisted Living Facility.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officers responded to the facility on North Edwards for a shots fired call at about 5:45 a.m.

Officers found 51-year-old Mark Sutherland and 51-year-old Michelle Sutherland dead inside the facility. Both were residents.

Police are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.