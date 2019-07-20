This story has been updated throughout.

Watauga police and SWAT teams occupied the 6500 block of Loma Vista Drive for more than five hours after two people were found dead inside a home, police said Saturday. Police asked people in the surrounding areas to shelter in place.

A man and a woman were found dead inside the home, police confirmed at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Watauga police said they received a call from a man who said he may have injured himself or someone else, promoting them to seal off the street.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.