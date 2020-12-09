2 men in critical condition after double shooting in Nacogdoches County, suspect in custody

One of the men had been shot nine times. The other victim was shot once in the chest.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Two men are in the hospital and another is in jail after a double shooting early Saturday morning, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at about 12:47 a.m. at a convenience store in the Central Heights neighborhood. Deputies arrived at the scene a short time later and found two male victims suffering gunshot wounds.

One of the men had been shot nine times. The other victim was shot once in the chest. Both victims are in the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies soon identified a suspect, 21-year-old Brian Keith Martin. Authorities arrested shortly after the shooting and booked in the Nacogdoches County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. So far, investigators said there are two possible motives for the shooting.