ROUND ROCK, Texas -- A traffic stop along Interstate 35 in Central Texas led to the discovery of nearly $2 million in meth.

Round Rock police posted on Facebook that an officer pulled over a car Saturday morning and found 71 pounds of methamphetamine.

"His suspicious were raised after receiving conflicting stories from the car’s occupants, and one of our K-9s gave the vehicle a positive alert," the Facebook post said.

The drugs were found hidden in a gas tank, worth close to $2 million.

No information about the suspects has been released at this time.

