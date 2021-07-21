Mother arrested in connection to death of Texarkana child

The child died after being taken to a Texarkana hospital with serious injuries.

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Texas Police Department has arrested two more people in connection to the death of a 10-month-old child.

According to police, investigators learned that the child had many other injuries that were in varying stages of healing, which indicated a long history of physical abuse.

The child was originally brought in by Joshua Lowe who was arrested for capital murder after the child died at a Texarkana hospital.

The child’s mother, Christy Wedgeworth, had known about the abuse of both of her children, the 10-month-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, that resulted in serious injuries and failed to stop it or protect them, according to police.

Investigators filed additional charged on Lowe injury to a child with intentional bodily injury and injury to a child with intention serious bodily injury. Both felonies.

Lowe’s bond is currently set for $7.6 million.

Wedgeworth was arrested for injury to a child with intentional bodily injury (omission) and injury to a child with intention serious bodily injury (omission).

Her bond is set for $1 million.

A man living with Lowe and Wedgeworth was also arrested.

Lennon Davis was arrested for injury to a child with intentional bodily injury after investigators learned he hit the 4-year-old girl, who has special needs, several times with an object and left bruises across her body, according to police.

His bond was set for $10,000.