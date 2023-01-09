2 East Texans arrested for child abuse after toddler reportedly found with bite marks

Maycie Holbrook and Seth Gilkey were taken to the Anderson County jail where they were charged with child abuse and additional charges.

PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine Police Department arrested two adults after investigating a child abuse situation.

According to a press release, on January 6, Palestine Police Officer Brandenberger arrived at the 500 block of N. Sycamore after an anonymous caller contacted the department asking for officers to do a welfare check on a 2-year-old child.

Brandenberger arrived on the scene and talked to the mother of the child, Maycie Holbrook, 21, who denied that her child was injured. Brandenberger later cleared the scene after he saw the child, who was wearing long sleeves and pants and seemed to not be in any distress.

Another person came forward to officials and said on an earlier FaceTime call with Holbrook, they saw the child had bite marks on his torso.

Brandenberger and Detective J. Waldon returned to the residence of Holbrook where she refused to open the door and allow them to examine the child.

Officials said through a window they saw Seth Gilkey, 31, holding the child. Officers were then able to see a bite mark on the child.

Holbrook and Gilkey were both taken into custody. Child Protective Services were called and the child was placed with relatives.

Holbrook and Gilkey were taken to the Anderson County jail. Gilkey was charged with injury to a child with intent-bodily injury and Holbrook was charged with injury to a child criminal negligence, false report/statement to a police officer, and knowingly fail to make/request child abuse report.



“This is one of those cases that is difficult to see, and you hope you never do.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “I commend the officers for their diligence in this case and saving this child’s life.”