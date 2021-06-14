2 people arrested for aggravated robbery in Longview, police still searching for third suspect

Longview Police are still looking for a third suspect.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two people have been arrested for aggravated robbery and police are searching for a third suspect.

According to the Longview Police Department, officers were called to the EZ Mart at 1910 Judson Road on Saturday June 11.

Police were told that three black males, wearing all black and mask, came into the store with guns and took an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes from the store.

Officers located a vehicle attempting to leave the area at a high rate of speed and stopped the vehicle. Before officers could make contact with the driver the suspect fled and led police on a pursuit into Gregg County, according to police.

The vehicle wrecked out, and police were able to arrest two of the three suspects.

Inside the vehicle, police found a black ski mask and gloves.

The suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Lamark Jackson Jr. of Shreveport, LA, and 19-year-old Andre Mason also from Shreveport, LA.

Both have been booked into the Gregg County Jail and charged with aggravated robbery.

Police are still searching for a third suspect.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Longview Police Department Criminal Investigations at 903-237-1110.