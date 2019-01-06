DALLAS — Two people were taken to the hospital after being attacked by dogs near far East Dallas Saturday morning, police said.

Police officers were called to the 1900 block of Gross Road near U.S. Highway 80. Police noticed dogs attacking a couple.



Police said one of the dogs was shot by an officer. Another dog was detained, and a third dog was injured. The dogs were a Doberman, and a Pit Bull and Rottweiler mix. The third dog was part of their litter.

The victims were seriously injured and taken to Baylor University Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The dog owner told WFAA that he kept the dogs in the backyard when they escaped from his 1-acre lot. He said he's not sure if the dogs jumped over the fence or dug a hole.

Police said charges are pending.