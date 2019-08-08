HOUSTON — Two people were shot and killed in the middle lanes of the I-10/East Freeway near Federal Thursday evening.

Houston Police said the shooting started just before 6 p.m. Thursday after the alleged gunman's car struck the victims' silver Nissan. The victims' car rolled downhill, and the alleged shooter ran behind and started firing into the car's windshield, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect didn't stop firing his gun until a Good Samaritan from another truck shot at him. The suspect then left the scene.

Both victims were believed to be shot in the chest, police said.

Law enforcement sources told KHOU 11 the shooting could be drug-related. They said police found a large amount of marijuana in the victims' car.

Investigators said it's also possible it was a road rage shooting and the marijuana isn't the motive.

Rush hour traffic was brought to a standstill after the shooting. Traffic was being diverted at the John Ralston Exit. Houston Police said late Thursday evening the freeway would be shut down for several more hours.

Check back for more on this developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

23 drivers, 4 executives face discipline for city recycling policy violations, mayor says

Caught on camera: Thieves ransack, ram truck into Spring store

Family of toddler hit by foul ball 'gratified' by Astros' decision to extend netting