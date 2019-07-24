VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office executed a sex offender compliance check Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, 141 offenders were checked. Of those, two were found to be out of compliance and 43 door hangers were left.

"Verification checks send a message to all sex offenders that they will be arrested if they are out of compliance with their sex offender registration," Sheriff Dale Corbett said.

About 40 officers from local, state and federal agencies performed the check, which was coordinated by the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigative Division.

"Having the right law enforcement officers and the right number of agencies assisting in this effort was key," Sheriff Corbett said, "and I am grateful for the assistance from our partner law enforcement agencies for their hard work and dedication of service to their community."

