Gang Members on Texas 10 Most Wanted List Captured

U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents worked together to arrested both men.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives are back in custody after their arrests last week.

Ruben Alvarado Castro, of San Antonio, was arrested February 15 in San Antonio, and Theodore Villarreal, of Kenedy, was arrested February 17 in Kenedy. Both fugitives are members of the Texas Mexican Mafia. Crime Stoppers rewards will be paid in both arrests.

Ruben Alvarado Castro, 40, was arrested at a hotel by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents.

Castro was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on January 12. He has been wanted since May 2021, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation.

Later that month, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. In September 2021, the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for a probation violation.

In 2008, Castro was convicted of possession of a firearm after domestic abuse. He was sentenced in federal court to 80 months in prison with 36 months of supervised release.

However, his supervised release was revoked multiple times. Castro was released from prison in 2017. In 2019, he was sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Castro was also given six years of probation for unlawful possession of a firearm and three years of probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Theodore Villarreal, 52, was arrested at a house by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents. Members of DPS’ Commercial Vehicle Enforcement also assisted in his arrest.

Villarreal was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List on January 20. He’s been wanted by authorities since March 2020, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation.

In June 2021, the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office also issued warrants for Villarreal’s arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threat and assault causing serious bodily injury.

In 1987, Villarreal was sentenced to probation for burglary. That probation was revoked in 1990, and he was sentenced to eight years in a TDCJ prison. That same year Villarreal was convicted of burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault and was sentenced to 60 years in a TDCJ prison. He was released on parole in 2003.

Texas Crime Stoppers is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division and offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

As of 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 11 people off the lists, including four gang members and six sex offenders. In addition, $24,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.