WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A Whitehouse man and Texas death row inmate who murdered his mother in 2003 filed a lawsuit this week against state prison officials, arguing his looming execution could be unconstitutional.

Tracy Lane Beatty, 61, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Nov. 9, but his attorneys argue he could have intellectual disabilities that would exempt him from the death penalty under the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, per Atkins v. Virginia.

Beatty has been on death row since August 2004 when he was sentenced by a Smith County jury for the capital murder of his 62-year-old mother Carolyn “Callie” Ruth Click. During the trial, forensic psychiatrists testified Beatty didn’t have a mental illness and had a normal IQ, according to court documents.