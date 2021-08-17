Shapree Stoneham is charged with murder after police say she opened fire in a southwest Houston apartment parking lot in March 2020.

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested a woman accused of killing a 5-year-old boy more than a year ago.

Shapree Stoneham, 30, was charged with murder after the child was shot in the head while standing on a balcony of an apartment on March 31, 2020. He has since been identified as Jordan Allen, Jr.

Police confirmed Stoneham was taken into custody Friday.

Investigators said the suspect has no known connection to the victim. They believe Stoneham was firing at someone else nearby when the child was hit. She is accused of firing at least five times from the parking lot.

The boy was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in critical condition. He died three days later, officials said.

Police identified Stoneham and two others as persons of interest in the investigation shortly after.

Anyone with information in this case or on the persons of interest is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.