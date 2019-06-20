LONGVIEW, Texas — A man convicted for murder was sentenced to 70 years in prison Wednesday in Gregg County.

Dominique Shaquille Harvey, 23, was convicted for the 2017 deadly shooting of 19-year-old Cameron Taye Brooks at the Highland Village Apartments in Longview.

At the time of the shooting, Brooks was a student at Tyler Junior College.

Brooks was indicted in November of 2017, two months after the shooting.

On Wednesday, Harvey pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to 70 years in prison.

He face as much as life in prison.