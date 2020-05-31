INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police say a second person has died after several shootings happened during downtown violence that started Saturday and extended into early Sunday.

One of the deadly shootings happened late Saturday and the second about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, but city police say no officers were involved.

What led up to those deaths wasn’t immediately clear, said Patrolman Michael Hewitt, a police spokesman.

“We don’t have any way to link them, at this time, to any type of protest or anything,” Hewitt said Sunday. “We don’t know if they are separate incidents or really what they are.”

Protests became dangerous for a second straight night in Indianapolis as windows of numerous buildings were broken, people entered some stores and stole items and officers deployed tear gas. Fire badly damaged a pharmacy and fires burned in several large dumpsters pushed into streets.

