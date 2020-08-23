3 arrested after allegedly robbing man with shotgun, leading police on chase

All three suspects face aggravated robbery charges and evading arrest with a vehicle.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department arrested three suspects who police said robbed a man at gunpoint.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, a man called police just before 3 p.m. saying he was robbed in the parking lot of On the Road on Chestnut Street at Bartmess Drive.

The victim told police he was supposed to meet the suspects to buy some shoes. Instead, when they arrived, the pulled a shotgun on the victim and demanded the victim empty his pockets and remove his shoes.

The suspects fled the scene after the robbery on Bartmess Drive. The victim said the car had paper tags.

Police found the vehicle on East Denman Avenue at about 3 p.m. When the officer tried to stop it, the suspects attempted to flee into the Englewood subdivision at more than 70 mph.

The pursuit continued into the Lufkin Land area, down Atkinson Drive and back toward Lufkin Land. After a pursuit of about 5 minutes, the suspects turned on Garvan Street. There, they bailed out of the vehicle, which crashed into a ditch. Speeds during the pursuit topped 90 mph.

Officers apprehended all three suspects by 3:12 p.m.

Lufkin police identified the suspects as Jacorey Glenn, Akeem Hurts and Isisah Sheppard. All three are 17 years old.

After searching the vehicle and the suspects, officers recovered the shotgun, a 9 mm pistol, stolen cash, marijuana and digital scales.

One of the suspects also had keys to an Nissan Infiniti that was reported stolen earlier in the week. The vehicle Infiniti was found abandoned Saturday morning at Missionary Baptist Church.

Glenn, Hurts and Sheppard are all charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest with a vehicle.