3 arrested after investigation into distribution of methamphetamine in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — An operation by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine in the county led to the arrest of three people and several pounds of narcotics.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation identified Jonathon Tillery as a main target of dealing large amounts of methamphetamine in the Etoile are and other parts of Nacogdoches County.

The investigation also reviled information on Brett Taliaferro, from Lufkin, that he was also a major supplier of narcotics, supplying both Angelina and Nacogdoches Counties.

The sheriff’s office was able to track the suspects to a local motel in Nacogdoches County by conducting undercover operations.

The suspects were observed leaving the area, and a marked patrol unit conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle yesterday afternoon on South Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

Taliaferro had outstanding felony warrants out of Angelina County and ran from the vehicle into a wooded area. Two other subjects in the vehicle were taken into custody.

Seized from the vehicle were 26 ounces of Methamphetamine, 20 pounds of Codeine, 14 grams of Mushrooms, 46 grams of Synthetic Marijuana, 26 grams of Xanax. There were also 8 guns seized from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jonathan Tillery, 34, Huntington, Texas, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance a 1st and 2nd degree felony, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon a 3rd degree felony, a hindering apprehension of a known felon a 3rd felony.

Deshay Melton, 29, Lufkin, was also arrested for hindering apprehension of a known felon a 3rd degree felony.

Brett Taliaferro, 27, Lufkin, remains on the run, and numerous felony warrants have filed on him.

Last week the Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Miller after seizing nearly a pound of methamphetamine from him.