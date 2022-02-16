3 dead after double-murder, suicide in Tyler

Police say the suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Smith County home.

TYLER, Texas — A man accused of shooting two people to death at a Tyler hotel parking lot Tuesday night called 911 claiming he shot someone before he killed himself, police said Wednesday afternoon.

Tyler Police Dept. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh says, "it's a tragedy."

Tyler police said around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting at the LaQuinta Inn, located at 6702 S. Broadway Ave.

Erbaugh says when police arrived on scene, they found two people, a man and woman, dead inside a truck with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses reported seeing a person flee from the area, and detectives were led to a suspect who was possibly at a residence in Smith County.

Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the suspect made a 911 call in Smith County, and using the phone call, the sheriff's office pinned down his location.

Smith County deputies, who assisted Tyler police officers in the response to the scene, found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound that caused his death.

Erbaugh says the victims and suspect are believed to have known each other. So, while he doesn't think there was any risk to the general public, he believes there are lessons we can take away from this situation.

"We want people to just be aware that, you know, we all have emotions, and we all can get get angry at things," said Erbaugh. "But if you just take that time to think about your actions, think about the consequences of your actions, things can calm down before they get out of hand."

Police are withholding names at this time until family notifications can be made.

This case is still under investigation.