3 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Midtown club, police say

According to initial reports, a gunman entered the bar and opened fire, leaving three people dead and another injured.

HOUSTON — Three men were shot to death at a Midtown club Tuesday night, according to Houston police. Another man was critically injured in the shooting.

Initial reports are that a person with a gun entered DD Sky Club, near downtown, and opened fire just before 10 p.m. The club is in the 2100 block of Chenevert Street, between Gray and Webster.

Authorities later said there may have been multiple shooters and there were no guns recovered at the scene. It's unclear if the men who were killed were the shooters but investigators said they will review surveillance video.

It's unclear if anyone is in custody. The injured man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

