The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for possession of methamphetamine Thursday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call at about 2:50 p.m. in the Parkside Shores subdivision.

Deputies found 32-year-old Wayne McGahey in the vehicle along with female. During a search, the deputies found McGahey methamphetamine and marijuana.

McGahey was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana and booked into the Henderson County Jail.