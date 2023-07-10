OFFICIALS: 3rd suspect arrested, 1 still wanted in connection to April murder of Lufkin man

Officials said this juvenile's arrest is the third in the case after two other suspects were arrested. The last suspect, Jardon Castle is still on the run.

CROCKETT, Texas — One person has been arrested and one is still wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lufkin man in early April.

Lufkin officials arrested a juvenile on a muder warrant at a home on Briar Lane in Crockett.

He was wanted in connection to the death of Richard Charles Coutee, 48, who was shot around 11:15 p.m. Monday, April 3, in the 1100 block of Mayberry St. when he came to the door after hearing the knock, police said.

This juvenile's arrest is the third in the case after two other suspects were arrested, officials said.

Officials are still searching for Jardon Lamontre Castle, 18 who is also wanted in connection to this murder.