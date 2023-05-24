4 family members killed by Texas teen who accused them of being cannibals

Cesar Olalde, 18, is charged with capital murder and is being held in the Bi-State Jail on a $10 million bond.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASH, Texas — Editor's Note: Story originally published by KTBS.

An 18-year-old man accused of killing four of his family members said he did so because they were cannibals and were going to eat him, authorities said in a probable cause statement released Wednesday.

Cesar Olalde is charged with capital murder in Tuesday’s shooting deaths of Reuben Olalde, Aida Garcia, Lisbet Olalde and Oliver Olalde. He’s held in the Bi-State Jail on a $10 million bond.

The deaths have left the small community heartbroken.

Neighbor Robert Ward said the world lost a “beautiful family” – a mother and father, a young boy and a daughter who had recently graduated from college and had plans to be a teacher.

“The whole family was extremely nice. They looked after me. They were hard-working. They never caused any trouble,” Ward said.

Cesar Olalde allegedly told Joseph Flieder about his family being cannibals as he confessed to killing them. Flieder told Nash police he ran from the home on Lemon Acres after finding out what had happened inside.

Flieder said he went to the house because one of the victims, Lisbeth Olalde, who was Cesar Olalde’s older sister, worked with him and she had not shown up for work. He said other friends and family had called the church looking for her, too.

Flieder said he and his wife could not get anyone to come to the door when they went to Lisbeth Olalde’s house. Another family member arrived and forced entry. Both were confronted by Cesar Olalde, who was waving a firearm.

Flieder said he continued to talk to Cesar Olalde, as he pointed a gun at him several times and got a knife and held it up as well.

The probable cause statement also indicates Cesar Olalde called 911 and confessed to shooting his family. He said he shot four people and identified his father, Reuben, by name.

Nash police and other area law enforcement agencies arrived on the scene, and after a brief standoff Cesar Olalde was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers found the victims’ bodies in a bathroom. It appeared the four had been shot in various places in the house then taken to the bathroom, police said.

Numerous spent cartridge casings were on the floor and blood splatter was on multiple surfaces, the report states.

Ward, who had known the family for the last 12 years, said the crime is heartbreaking and senseless.

“What surprised me the most about it is who done it. He was such a good kid. He was going to get into an apprentice program to be a plumber,” Ward said.