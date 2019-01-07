DALLAS — Two teens were killed and another two teens were injured in a shooting Sunday night near an apartment complex in old east Dallas.

Police said officers were called at 11:18 p.m. to 3535 Munger Avenue., near U.S. 75 and Hall Street. The teens were playing dice in front of the Roseland Community Center near the apartments when a vehicle drove by and began shooting at them.

According to police, Gregory Horton III and Zacchaeus Banks, both 17-years-old, were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other two teens underwent surgery as of early Monday morning, and their conditions are unknown at this time.



Police are carefully looking over the area of the playground for evidence. They do not have a suspect description at this time.

Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment. You can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

