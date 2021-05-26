5 people arrested on multiple charges at hotel in Palestine

The arrests came after police responded to a La Quinta Inn in reference to a reported criminal trespass.

PALESTINE, Texas — Five people were arrested Monday on charges ranging from manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance to evading arrest.

According to the Palestine Police Department, just after 4 p.m. on Monday, May 24, officers responded to the La Quinta Inn at 3000 S. Loop 256 in reference to a reported criminal trespass.

Officers arrived and made contact with people in room #207.

The people have been identified as Stetson Brown, 25 of Palestine, Stoney Gatewood, 56, of Palestine, James Barnett, 49, of Palestine, Audrey Clark, 41 of Palestine, and Brittany Hawthorne, 33 of Palestine.

Brown was taken into custody when he was found to have an active criminal trespass.

Hawthorne had an active felony warrant and was also taken into custody.

A search of the room lead to the discovery of over 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over 3 grams of suspected ecstasy (mdma), and marijuana. Officers also located scales, baggies, and syringes, along with over $2,300 in cash.

An investigation found that Clark, Gatewood and Barnett had given false names and date of births to officers.

They were all found to have had outstanding warrants.

Barnett was initially released from the scene but was later locate by an officer on FM 322. When the officer attempted to stop Barnett a short foot pursuit ensued.

All five individuals were taken to the Anderson County Jail and booked on the following: