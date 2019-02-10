UNCERTAIN, Texas — A 51-year-old man pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault in an April 2018 shooting in Uncertain.

According to the Harrison County DA's Office, Michael Clevenger was estranged from his wife, Diana, for about six months before the shooting. She had moved in with Michael Campbell at the Uncertain Inn.

On April 8, 2018, Michael Clevenger drove from Little Rock to Uncertain. Once there, Michael Clevenger shot Campbell in the head and body. Campbell was killed int he shooting.

Michael Clevenger then pursued Diana into a bathroom and shot her twice through the wall before fleeing. She called 911 and told Harrison County deputies what vehicle her estranged husband was driving.

Authorities in Marion County saw the pickup on Highway 43 in Marion County and alerted the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Following a brief pursuit, Michael Clevenger surrendered to authorities in Atlanta.

Michael Clevenger pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. As a result of his plea agreement, Michael Clevenger will not be able to appeal his conviction.