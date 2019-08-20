ATHENS, Texas — Athens police arrested a 71-year-old Larue man in connection with a deadly shooting in November 2018.

Matthew McCuin was booked into the Henderson County Jail Tuesday facing a murder charge.

The shooting happened on Nov. 18 in the 1000 block of Third Street.

According to the City of Athens, after arriving on the scene, first responders found April Nicole Taylor, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen. She was later pronounced dead.

"This arrest was the result of diligent work by Detctive [Wesley] Hoover," Hill said. "He has been investigating this case for nine months and his persistence paid off."

McCuin was previously arrested in Henderson County for aggravated assault in 1998. He pleaded guilty to that charge in 1999.