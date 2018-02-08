CHANNELVIEW, Texas — During the standoff, SWAT officers rescued all eight children inside the daycare by pulling them out of a window, one by one. They ranged in age from 14 months of teenagers.

Two adults also made it out safely out of the house on North Silver Green Drive.

WATCH: SWAT officers rescue children through window

The suspect, 19-year-old Jonas Dunlap, finally surrendered peacefully more than four hours after the standoff began.

UPDATE on SWAT scene at Channelview home: All occupants, including children, are believed to now be out of the home and have been confirmed by EMS to be unharmed. Suspect remains barricaded inside. #hounews pic.twitter.com/4P6MZD4mnZ — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 2, 2018

The incident began after deputies tried to pull Dunlap over when he allegedly blew through a red light. After a chase, police say Jonas bailed out of a van and fired shots at officers before barricading himself in the daycare owned by his grandmother.

Deputies and SWAT officers swarmed the scene as worried parents rushed there to check on their children.

So did the woman who lives next door where six more children were removed by SWAT officers as a precaution.

"I was like speeding 100 on the freeway, I'm sorry for that. I know that's wrong. But my kids are in danger and I'm going to do anything I have to do to get home to my kids," said Mary Rosas.

As Air 11 flew over the scene, SWAT officers were seen climbing out of a window with the children and running across the street.

Very heavy police presence in East Harris County. Suspect barricaded in a home. Officers were seen running across the street with children in their arms #khou11 pic.twitter.com/NNOGaLz2hx — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) August 2, 2018

"The suspect, at this time, barricaded himself into the attic of the residence, so we knew he was up there. It gave us time to extract the children one by one," said HCSO Chief Deputy Edison Toquica. "Thank God it all worked out well."

The children rescued from the house were taken to a nearby fire station to be checked out. They are all OK.

@HCSOTexas assisting Pct. 3 Constables in East Harris County. They had an active pursuit. The driver crashed near Mincing/Ambrosden. Male driver fired shots at Deputy Constable (no one injured). A female w infant remained in car. Search has led us to 1400 Ledenhall. #hounews pic.twitter.com/YmwBzG0aqu — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 2, 2018

No one else was injured during the chase and standoff, deputies said.

Police believe the suspect ran because he has an outstanding warrant out of Arkansas.

The suspect's baby and the child's mother were in the car during the chase. They remained in the vehicle after the suspect bailed out.

Update 1400 leadrn Hall HCSO swat assisting precinct 3 scene https://t.co/XF0GaUoBQ0 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 2, 2018

