82-year-old man killed in reported robbery south of downtown Dallas, police say

DALLAS — An 82-year-old man was killed in a reported robbery south of downtown Dallas early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers had responded about 1 a.m. to a robbery call in the 2800 block of Gould Street, near Cedar Crest Boulevard and Botham Jean Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found the victim on the ground in the street, according to a police news release. His face was covered in blood, and he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said the man "died from homicidal violence," but more information was not released.

The man's name has not been released. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallascityhall.com.