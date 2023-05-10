Woman arrested after man fatally shot with hands tied, 2 other victims found, Dallas police say

DPD said a suspect, identified as 28-year-old Kayla Griffin, was located in New Mexico. She is facing a charge of capital murder.

DALLAS — Police said a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in New Mexico for a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas.

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said Kayla Griffin was located in Bloomfield, New Mexico on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

According to DPD, officers were called to the 900 block of Medalist Drive, near Red Bird Lane and Polk Street, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Police said she had walked from the scene to look for help.

Officers then went to the shooting scene and found a man tied up, yelling for help.

Another man was found at the scene with his hands tied and shot. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Deleon Williams, died at the scene.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. The other man who was tied up was not injured.

No other information concerning what led up to the deadly crime has been released.

DPD said Griffin is facing a charge of capital murder and is currently being held in jail in New Mexico.

Anyone with more information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Cayce Shelton by calling 214-671-4740 or emailing Cayce.shelton@dallaspolice.gov.

