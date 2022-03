Released the same day he was charged with a $3,500 bond.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — An employee in the Upshur County District Clerk’s office was arrested on a charge of official oppression.

Jon Christopher Coleman, 51, was arrested Thursday on the charge and released the same day on a $3,500 bond, according to a statement from Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Coleman was arraigned by Upshur County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Lyle Potter.