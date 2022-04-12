Former Elysian Fields teacher gets deferred adjudication for improper relationship

Arrested in March 2020, he pleaded guilty and will face six years of deferred adjudication with 300 hours of community service.

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas — A former Elysian Fields teacher, Christopher Harrison Eppley, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years deferred adjudication Tuesday for the charge of improper relationship between an educator and student.

The relationship occurred while Eppley was a social studies teacher at Elysian Fields Middle School, but with a student from neighboring school district, Waskom.

The 38-year-old, of Marshall, pleaded guilty to the crime through a plea bargain agreement made between the state and the defense. The sentencing hearing was held in the 71st District Court.