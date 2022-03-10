2 indicted in East Texas Cryptocurrency money laundering scheme

Allegedly laundered more than $750,000.00 and both could be sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

TYLER, Texas — Lois Boyd, a 75-year-old woman and Manik Mehtani, a 33-year old man have been indicted for a cryptocurrency money laundering scheme in East Texas.

A federal grand jury charged them with a violation of the Travel Act, money laundering, and money laundering conspiracy.

According to the indictment, both Boyd and Mehtani are alleged to have conspired with others to receive victim money derived from a variety of fraud schemes and launder the proceeds through cryptocurrency.

The defendants are alleged to have routinely structured deposits in order to avoid transaction reporting requirements and to conceal the nature and source of the criminal proceeds. They exchanged the criminal proceeds for cryptocurrency and directed the cryptocurrency to wallets under the control of their foreign co-conspirators.

In August 2020, the defendants traveled to Longview, Texas, where they attempted to exchange more than $450,000 for Bitcoin. They were temporarily detained and the money was seized.

The defendants and their co-conspirators allegedly laundered more than $750,000.00.