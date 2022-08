The fugitive is a black male who is wearing dark clothing and was last seen running in the woods North bound from the old rest area.

FRANKSTON, Texas — Frankston Police Department is searching for a wanted fugitive on HWY 155 near Lollipop Landing, according to a Coffee City Texas Police Department Facebook post.

The fugitive is a black male who is wearing dark clothing and was last seen running in the woods North bound from the old rest area.

If you see him or hear something, dial 911.