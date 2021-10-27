A look behind William Davis death sentence

After 2 months of the William Davis capital murder trial, the jury decided to sentence Williams with the death penalty after just two hours of deliberating.

TYLER, Texas — After 2 months of the William Davis capital murder trial, the jury decided to sentence Williams with the death penalty after two hours of deliberating.

It’s the most severe consequence for committing a capital crime in Texas. Criminal Defense Attorney Bobby Mims has defended dozens of suspects facing the death penalty.

"Its sort of ironic, lethal injection is the method of execution in Texas and course, you know what we've got here. So we've got a person now convicted of injecting patients,” said Bobby Mims, criminal Defense Attorney.

Williams is convicted of killing four patients while he was a nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital.

Prosecutors say he injected air into the patients' arteries causing them to have deadly strokes.

Davis now faces death row and an appeal that could take up to 5 years.

"What happens is, there's an automatic appeal to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. That's our highest Criminal Court. That's automatic,” said Mims.

An appeal that goes to the state's highest court and potentially, the supreme court.