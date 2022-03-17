Marion County man sentenced for distributing bombmaking instructions

He was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.

MARSHALL, Texas — A man from Jefferson has been sentenced for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

On October 16, 2019, Beau Daniel Merryman, 21, was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Merryman pleaded guilty on November 4, 2021, to distribution of information relating to explosives and destructive devices.

Today Merryman was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.

“Anyone who provides others with the technical know-how to commit acts of violence against innocent people will suffer the wrath of local, state and federal law enforcement,” Brit Featherston U.S. Attorney said. “No stone will be left unturned to catch and prosecute such individuals.”

According to information presented in court, between September and October 2019, Merryman engaged in a series of online conversations with covert FBI employees.

During those conversations, Merryman provided detailed instructions on how to make multiple types of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), such as pipe bombs and pressure-cooker bombs.

Merryman explained how to construct the IEDs, select explosives, pack shrapnel for maximum damage, and construct fuses or detonating devices. Merryman also directed that the IEDs be used to target federal law enforcement and critical infrastructure, such as electrical substations.