East Texas man faces 25 to 99 years for sexual abuse of child

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested Friday evening for sexual abuse of a child in Nacogdoches County.

Jose Luis Villalobos, 67, was charged for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, investigators were contacted after the victim talked to a faculty member at her school. The victim told the faculty member the alleged abuse occurred at least five times over the past year.

Friday evening, Villalobos was booked into the county jail, but on Sunday he was released after posting a $75,000 bond.

Villalobos faces a possible punishment of 25 to 99 years, or life in prison.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.