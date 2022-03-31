Alleged suspect in Longview double homicide abandons vehicle in woods

A vehicle has been identified and abandoned in Longview who police say is connected to the to yesterday's double homicide.

LONGVIEW, Texas — In Longview, police have located a truck they believe belongs to a man who shot and killed two people yesterday afternoon..

"Our team has been busy processing that vehicle, and it will eventually be brought back here to the police department," Brandon Thornton, Longview Police Department Public Information Officer said.

The truck used as a getaway vehicle by the suspect involved in the Longview double homicide was found abandoned off of Bacle Rd a mile and a half into the woods.

Police have identified the suspect as 37-year-old, Jared Sobey.

Police believe he shot and killed 53-year-old, Todd Brown and 34-year-old, Kevin Gonzales.

A search of DMV records showed the vehicle was registered to Brown.

One died at the scene while the other was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This all occurred Wednesday afternoon next to a quiet neighborhood.

"I normally hear ambulances going by or sirens, you know, police chases," Beverly Knapp, Longview resident said. "I didn't hear anything yesterday. I guess I must have missed all the excitement."

Several other neighbors said they didn’t hear anything at all.

Only those who were driving back home saw the aftermath of the shooting.

Leaving police on a manhunt for the shooter.

"We are still actively looking for the suspect in this investigation," Officer Thornton said. "Unfortunately, that's about where we're at right now. Our detectives and officers are busy out there looking for the suspect."

Several people who live in the neighborhood said nothing like this usually happens here, and they hope Sobey is caught soon.

"I hope they do, and put him where he needs to go," Knapp said. "Because you now, he could’ve been endangering anybody around here."