This story will be continuously updated.

Federal officers exchanged gunfire with an active shooting suspect Monday morning outside the federal courthouse in downtown Dallas.

The suspect is in custody and was taken to the hospital, police said.

Police said no officers or citizens were injured in the incident. They did not release details on the suspect's injuries.

Officers responded to the shooting call around 8:50 a.m. at the Earle Cabell Federal Building in the 1100 block of Commerce Street.

Witnesses heard several shots in the parking lot outside the federal courthouse building. They reported seeing the suspected shooter crouched behind vehicles.

Several witnesses have said that there were at least 10 shots fired.

"It's just scary how people are," one witness said.

The federal courthouse and El Centro College are on lockdown. A building near the intersection of Young and Lamar streets was evacuated about an hour after the shots were reported.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms have also responded to the scene.

Police have not released any other details.