Police are searching for Joshua Ryan Herrin and they are advising people to avoid the area.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert over reports of an active shooter on Friday, Dec. 30 around 12:20 p.m.

According to the Sheriff's Office, police have shut down Spur 231 at Old Hearne Road as well as Mumford Benchly Road.

Police say that they are searching for 44-year-old Joshua Ryan Herrin who was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt with white lettering and camouflage pants.

According to police, Herrin is suspected of shooting a Bryan police officer late Thursday night.

Police say while attempting a traffic stop, Herrin refused to stop his car and then got out and ran on foot while a police officer chased him.

According to police, Herrin then shot at the officer multiple times, wounding him.

Police say Herrin then took the officers patrol car and left it in the 2000 block of Fountain Avenue.

The officer was transported to St. Joseph Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

According to police, Herrin is considered to be armed and dangerous.

There is currently no other information at this time.

Stay with KAGS as this story develops