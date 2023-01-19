DPS officials find 77 pounds of marijuana after car pursuit in Tyler

According to officials, Wilbert J. Brown refused to stop for a traffic violation and he lead officials in a car pursuit that ended in a chase on foot.

TYLER, Texas — A Dallas man led officials through a pursuit in Tyler was later arrested Monday night.

Wilbert J. Brown, 47, was stopped for a traffic violation in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata on CR 164 in Smith County.

Officials said Brown did not stop and they began pursuing him. The pursuit ended at the Village on Broadway apartment complex, where the Brown fled on foot.

Department of Public Safety troopers chased Brown and captured him.

In Brown's car, police found 77 pounds of marijuana.

Brown is charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana of more than 50lbs and less than 2000lbs, and failing to identify-fugitive from justice.

Officials said Brown has four warrants for his arrest from Tarrant County. He is currently in the Smith County jail.