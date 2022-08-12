After a car pursuit across counties, suspect is recovering from an inflicted injury

The suspect shot himself after he lead police on a pursuit after shooting a woman and kidnapping her infant in Van Zandt County.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A suspect is being treated for a self inflicted gun shot injury after he lead police on a pursuit after shooting a woman and kidnapping her infant in Van Zandt County.

Earlier this afternoon, the Wills Point Police Department and a Van Zandt County District Attorney Investigator investigated a dispatch call they received regarding a shooting and kidnapping inside the City of Edgewood.

Officers and the investigator located the suspect's vehicle speeding west bound on Highway 80 through Wills Point.

During the pursuit, officers attempted to stop the suspect but the pursuit continued South on FM 2965 to Interstate 20. The suspect then drove west bound at over 120 mph, passing vehicles on the shoulders and weaving in and out of traffic said Willis Point Police Department Chief A. Long.

The pursuit continued through Kaufman on the western side of Terrell and Forney. In Forney, the suspect came to a stop just west of the Gateway Bridge.

According to agencies, the suspect opened the driver door and had a self inflicted gun shot wound to the head.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in Dallas and is expected to survive the inflicted injury said Long.

The infant child, the suspect kidnapped was in the front passenger seat and was unharmed. The infant was taken to a Dallas hospital.