Midday Recap: Opening arguments begin in death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

The trial of Travis and Greg McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddy” Bryan, which is expected to last up to 10 days, got underway Friday morning.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — “Assumptions and driveway decisions.”

According to state Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski, those two things fueled the fatal encounter between Ahmaud Arbery and the three men charged with his murder.

The trial of Travis and Greg McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddy” Bryan, which is expected to last up to 10 days, got underway Friday morning after three weeks of jury selection.

In a one-hour and 35-minute opening statement, Dunikoski showed the video of Arbery’s killing a handful of times and described the actions of the men using their own statements to police, describing how they “ran him into a ditch” and trapped Arbery “like a rat.”

“I thought, well, you know he’s running from somebody, he’s just done, something,” Travis McMichael told police.

“I don’t think the guy has actually stolen anything,” Greg McMichael told police.

But Travis McMichaels’ attorney Bob Rubin countered, “This case is about duty and responsibility. It’s about Travis McMichaels’ duty and responsibility to himself to his family and to his neighborhood. And it’s about your duty and responsibility as jurors.”

In the first of three opening statements by the defense, Rubin noted that Arbery made four nighttime visits to the house under construction in Satilla Shores. He painted a portrait of a neighborhood experiencing escalating anxiety after a series of thefts and trespasses, and noted that neighbors had previously discussed trying to detain or “hem in” the suspect until police could arrive.

He described Arbery as the aggressor in the encounter, charging at Travis McMichael, whom he said raised his shotgun in an effort to stop him, not to kill him.

“Travis’ training had taught him to show a weapon. Not to use a weapon. Because that is a way to deescalate violence,” Rubin said.

Rubin noted that even as the chase was happening, the McMichaels dialed 911.

“Before the first shot is fired .. they called the police. That is not evidence of intent to murder.”