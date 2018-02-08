CHANNELVIEW, Texas — All eight children have been rescued from a Channelview daycare where a chase suspect was holed up.

The incident began after deputies tried to pull over the suspect for allegedly running a red light. Police say the suspect ran and fired shots at officers before barricading himself in a home daycare where eight children were inside.

All eight children were rescued. The 19-year-old suspect, identified as Jonas Dunlap, is now in custody.

As Air 11 flew over the scene, SWAT officers were seen climbing out of a window with the children and running across the street.

Several minutes later, a 14-year-old was rescued.

Deputies say the suspect picked that particular house because it is his grandmother's. They believe the suspect ran because he has an outstanding warrant out of Arkansas.

Deputies said the suspect had opened fire on a deputy constable from Precinct 3, but the deputy wasn't hurt.

Very heavy police presence in East Harris County. Suspect barricaded in a home. Officers were seen running across the street with children in their arms #khou11 pic.twitter.com/NNOGaLz2hx — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) August 2, 2018

The suspect's child and the child's mother were in the car during the chase. They remained in the vehicle after the suspect bailed out.

@HCSOTexas assisting Pct. 3 Constables in East Harris County. They had an active pursuit. The driver crashed near Mincing/Ambrosden. Male driver fired shots at Deputy Constable (no one injured). A female w infant remained in car. Search has led us to 1400 Ledenhall. #hounews pic.twitter.com/YmwBzG0aqu — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 2, 2018

The children rescued from the house are being taken to a nearby fire station to be checked out.

