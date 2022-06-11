AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old San Antonio girl abducted by suspect in a U-Haul truck

Authorities suspect Joanna Luna was taken by Richard "Xavier" Rodriguez, 17. The truck has an Arizona license plate: AE4438. She was last seen on August 20.

SAN ANTONIO — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old San Antonio girl who authorities say was abducted in a U-Haul truck.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Luna was last seen on August 20 at 2:51 a.m. in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive on the northwest side.

KENS 5 reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for more information. They replied on Monday afternoon with the following statement:

“This is an active investigation involving a missing minor. There have been developments in the case that made this rise to the level that DPS allowed for the Amber Alert issuance.”