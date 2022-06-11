AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old San Antonio girl abducted by suspect in a U-Haul truck

SAN ANTONIO — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old San Antonio girl who authorities say was abducted in a U-Haul truck.
Authorities suspect that Joanna Luna was taken by Richard "Xavier" Rodriguez, 17. The truck has an Arizona license plate: AE4438.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Luna was last seen on August 20 at 2:51 a.m. in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive on the northwest side.
KENS 5 reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for more information. They replied on Monday afternoon with the following statement:
“This is an active investigation involving a missing minor. There have been developments in the case that made this rise to the level that DPS allowed for the Amber Alert issuance.”
Luna was last seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pink and purple slides. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.