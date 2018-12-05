UPDATE: Laredo Police have discontinued the Amber Alert for Ashley Fernandez around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. Police also announced the arrest of her abductor, Arturo Medrano-Limas.

RELATED: UPDATE: Amber Alert discontinued for 16-year-old; abductor arrested

The Laredo Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 16-year-old Ashley Fernandez, who went missing on Friday afternoon.

Fernandez is described as white, 4’11, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing brown glasses, an olive shirt, orange shorts, and sandals.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Law enforcement believes that Fernandez is in grave or immediate danger.

Police are also looking for 19-year-old Arturo Medrano-Limas in connection with her abduction. Medrano-Limas is described as 5’6, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s driving a gray, 2005 Ford Focus ZX4 with Texas license plate 38L 0034.

If you have any information regarding the abduction, you’re asked to call Laredo police at 956-795-2800.

© 2018 KENS