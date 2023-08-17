Braylon Marquis Alexander Lee Harris, 2, of Beaumont, was dropped off at a family member's house at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — An Amber Alert issued for a 2-year-old Beaumont boy who Beaumont Police believed to be in grave or immediate danger has been canceled after he was found Thursday morning.

Police say Braylon Marquis Alexander Lee Harris, 2, of Beaumont, was dropped off at a family member's house at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning just three miles from where he was reported missing.

He was last seen in Beaumont on Wednesday before being abducted according to Beaumont Police.

Police announced just a little later that Georgiana Randall, 29, who had been wanted in connection with his abduction was arrested and is now in Jefferson County Jail on charges of kidnapping.

Harris was all smiles as he posed for a photo safely in his mothers arms. He even earned a police badge sticker for his bravery.

"Braylon is back with his mom and he's been checked out by EMS and he is okay as far as we can tell. And so this is a great ending to the story for us," said Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow.

There were no smiles at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday as police desperately searched for Harris in the 1900 block of College Street in Beaumont.

Harris' father told 12news off camera that he doesn't know Randall.

"Family member that had possession of the child was an associate of the women who ended up having the child during this time frame," Morrow told 12News.

Surveillance video helped police get a timeline for the kidnapping according to Morrow. The public was also a huge help.

"We want to thank the public because any time we do post something about a missing child, it's shared quickly and there's a lot of engagement on our social media. And it truly does go a long way for spreading the word," said Morrow.

Police tell 12News they found Randall in a vacant house off of Myrna Loy Drive in Beaumont, only one mile away from where Harris was found.

Charges against another individual are now pending according to Beaumont police.

Anyone with any information about Harris' abduction, or the whereabouts of Randall is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 880-3865.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information