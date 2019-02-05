WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for two missing girls who police say were taken by a 37-year-old man.

Authorities are searching for 4-year-old T'Shanti Battle and 3-year-old Thariyah Battle.

T'Shanti is a black female who is about 3'0'', 35 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jean jacket, turquoise tutu and white shorts.

Waco Police Department

Thariyah is a black female who is about 3'0'', 30 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, apple bottom vest and a peach tutu.

Waco Police Department

Police say the suspect is 37-year-old Christopher Petty. Petty is a black male who is about 5'9'', 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan tank top and black shorts. Petty has tattoos all over his body and may have ear piercings.

Waco Police Department

Petty was last seen driving a white Ford Expedition with paper Texas license plates.

Waco Police Department

If you have any information on T'Sharnti's, Theriyah's or Christopher Petty's whereabouts, call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7685.