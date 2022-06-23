Tyler man pleaded guilty to defrauding investors with the Stolen Valor Act

He pretended to be a former member of the Army Special Forces who had served multiple tours of duty in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other countries.

TYLER, Texas —

Derek Robert Hamm, 38, pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges such as wire fraud, money laundering, violating the Stolen Valor Act, using a fraudulent military discharge certificate, and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to court document, Hamm created a persona of a wealthy and successful war hero. He pretended to be a former member of the Army Special Forces who had served multiple tours of duty in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other countries. He claimed for his service he was awarded a Purple Heart, Silver Star, Bronze Star, and Distinguished Service Cross.

Hamm also claimed to be related to Harold Hamm, the billionaire oilman in Oklahoma. According to Hamm, Harold gave him access to financial resources and oil industry expertise.

With this persona, Hamm was able network with friends who introduced him to potential investors. The investors believed Hamm was using their funds on the latest oil industry technology or new oil wells.

But Hamm was spending their money on expensive jewelry, vehicles, and vacations to expensive resorts on private charter planes for his family and himself.

On January 20, 2022 a federal grand jury charged Hamm will federal violations. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

Hamm has agreed as part of the plea agreement to pay restitution of at least $2.3 million and forfeiture of the proceeds of his criminal conduct, including jewelry, automobiles, and cash proceeds in the amount of $1,675,000.

According to court documents, Hamm was previously convicted in Smith County for theft of property which is a state felony in 2020. As a felon, Hamm is prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition. Hamm was in possession of dozens of firearms, including several rifles with high-capacity magazines and ammunition for those firearms.