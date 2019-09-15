ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Friday for allegedly stealing cooper wire.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy responded to the 400 block of Barfield Road for a suspicious activity call. When the deputy arrived, he encountered 43-year-old Bradley Evans on the property, who told the deputy he was not the property owner.

Evans was arrested and charged with burglary. He also faces the state charge of theft of copper wiring.

He was booked into the Angelina County Jail.