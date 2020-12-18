Angelina County jury indicts 13 alleged members of Lufkin-based 'JaccBoyWorld' gang

The first-degree felony indictments stem from a months-long investigation into several gang-related incidents, including two shootings.

LUFKIN, Texas — Following a months-long, multi-agency investigation, 13 alleged associates of the Lufkin gang known as “JaccBoyWorld” were indicted this month for engaging in organized criminal activity.

The indictments stem from several gang-related incidents including the Jan. 29 shooting of LaPatrick Wright in front of Lufkin Middle School, a Feb. 5 police pursuit involving a stolen pickup in which three were arrested and in possession of firearms and a June 26 drive-by shooting in the 600 block of West Grove Avenue in which two adults and four children under the age of eight were in the yard. No one was injured in the incident.

“For the safety of the citizens of Lufkin, it was important to get these suspects off the street and bring them to justice,” Police Chief David Thomas said. “This investigation was lengthy with many moving parts and pieces. We could not have gotten these individuals indicted without the help of these agencies – especially the District Attorney’s Office.”

An Angelina County grand jury handed up first-degree-felony indictments to:

De’Undra Price, 27, of Lufkin (served in jail/prison)

David Flemming, 19, of Lufkin (served in jail/prison)

Shequann Flemons, 20, of Lufkin (served in jail/prison)

Keelan Larue, 17, of Lufkin (served in jail/prison)

Davonsea Thomas, 18, of Lufkin (served in jail/prison)

Armani Moore, 19, of Lufkin (arrested this week)

Jacorey Glenn, 18, of Lufkin (arrested this week)

Akeem Hurts, 17, of Lufkin (arrested this week)

Nicholas Hood, 19, of Lufkin (arrested this week)

Kem’Ryon Edwards, 18, of Lufkin (at large)

Tyler Lopez, 19, of Lufkin (at large)

Avante Nicholson, 19, of Lufkin (at large)

JaQuanos McKind, 18, of Lufkin (at large)

Anyone with information on the location of Edwards, Lopez, Nicholson, or McKind is asked to the call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.